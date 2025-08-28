Left Menu

Empowering Bharat: The Revolutionary Impact of PM Jan Dhan Yojana

Celebrating 11 years, the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, has significantly transformed India's banking landscape. This financial inclusion scheme has empowered millions by providing universal access to banking facilities, financial literacy, and direct benefit transfers, enhancing national economic connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:10 IST
Empowering Bharat: The Revolutionary Impact of PM Jan Dhan Yojana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The PM Jan Dhan Yojana, a flagship financial inclusion scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, marks its 11th anniversary. Lauded as a game-changer, it has successfully integrated millions of Indians into the formal banking system, enhancing personal agency and national economic cohesion.

At its core, the initiative aims to ensure every household possesses a basic banking account, while also promoting financial literacy and providing access to credit, insurance, and pension facilities. Modi emphasized that reaching the financial 'last mile' propels the nation forward collectively.

Described as India's financial revolution, the scheme is credited with fostering last-mile banking, empowering women, enabling transparent direct benefit transfers, and reinforcing trust in governance. The transformative impact of the Jan Dhan Yojana is celebrated as a vital component of India's growth strategy, particularly for marginalized communities.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Assembly Over State University Bill

Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Assembly Over State University Bill

 India
2
Global Goals: European Leagues Defend Overseas Matches Amid Controversy

Global Goals: European Leagues Defend Overseas Matches Amid Controversy

 Global
3
AAP Slams Modi's Silence Over US Tariff Measures

AAP Slams Modi's Silence Over US Tariff Measures

 India
4
Robo-Bunnies: The High-Tech Solution to Florida's Python Problem

Robo-Bunnies: The High-Tech Solution to Florida's Python Problem

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025