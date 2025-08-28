Empowering Bharat: The Revolutionary Impact of PM Jan Dhan Yojana

The PM Jan Dhan Yojana, a flagship financial inclusion scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, marks its 11th anniversary. Lauded as a game-changer, it has successfully integrated millions of Indians into the formal banking system, enhancing personal agency and national economic cohesion.

At its core, the initiative aims to ensure every household possesses a basic banking account, while also promoting financial literacy and providing access to credit, insurance, and pension facilities. Modi emphasized that reaching the financial 'last mile' propels the nation forward collectively.

Described as India's financial revolution, the scheme is credited with fostering last-mile banking, empowering women, enabling transparent direct benefit transfers, and reinforcing trust in governance. The transformative impact of the Jan Dhan Yojana is celebrated as a vital component of India's growth strategy, particularly for marginalized communities.