Satish Kumar's Tenure as Railway Board CEO Extended for Another Year

Satish Kumar's term as Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board has been extended by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for another year, starting September 1, 2025. With over 34 years in Indian Railways, Kumar has been pivotal in enhancing operations, safety, and innovation within the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:14 IST
Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar (File Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has greenlit an extension of Satish Kumar's tenure as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board for another year, beginning September 1, 2025. The official order was issued by the ACC Secretariat on August 27.

Having assumed the role of Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board in September 2024, Satish Kumar's extensive career in Indian Railways boasts significant contributions over 34 years. A distinguished 1986 batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), Kumar has consistently advanced railway efficiency and safety.

His illustrious career includes roles such as General Manager of North Central Railway and Divisional Railway Manager of the Lucknow Division, where he oversaw infrastructure development and managed major events like the Kumbh Mela. His innovative efforts, including the development of the Fog Safe Device, have been pivotal in enhancing railway safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

