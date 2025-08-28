Kim Harvey Takes Helm of CBS Evening News
CBS News has appointed Kim Harvey as the new executive producer of the 'CBS Evening News'. This key leadership change underscores the network's commitment to delivering impactful journalism. Harvey brings extensive experience and a fresh perspective, promising to enhance the show's journalistic integrity and viewer engagement.
