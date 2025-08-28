Left Menu

Kim Harvey Takes Helm of CBS Evening News

CBS News has appointed Kim Harvey as the new executive producer of the 'CBS Evening News'. This key leadership change underscores the network's commitment to delivering impactful journalism. Harvey brings extensive experience and a fresh perspective, promising to enhance the show's journalistic integrity and viewer engagement.

CBS News has announced the appointment of Kim Harvey as the executive producer of the 'CBS Evening News'.

This strategic move highlights the network's dedication to maintaining high journalistic standards and strengthening its news coverage.

Harvey's extensive experience in the industry positions her to guide the show in new, exciting directions.

