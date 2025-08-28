Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled plans to implement the 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' starting September 25, aiming to provide monthly financial aid of Rs 2,100 to eligible women.

This scheme fulfills a key electoral promise of the ruling BJP and initially targets families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh.

In future phases, more income categories will be included, aligning with efforts to enhance social security and respect for women across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)