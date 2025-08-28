Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch
Haryana has announced the 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' to provide Rs 2,100 monthly to eligible women from September 25, fulfilling a key BJP promise. Initially targeting low-income families, this scheme aims to strengthen women's social security and respect, with further phases expanding eligibility.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled plans to implement the 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' starting September 25, aiming to provide monthly financial aid of Rs 2,100 to eligible women.
This scheme fulfills a key electoral promise of the ruling BJP and initially targets families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh.
In future phases, more income categories will be included, aligning with efforts to enhance social security and respect for women across the state.
