Left Menu

Italian Women Rally Against Online Exploitation and Violence

Italian women, including prominent figures like Premier Giorgia Meloni, are fighting back against websites displaying their photos without consent. Sites containing obscene content and inciting violence against women have sparked national attention. Feminists call for legal actions, as Italy struggles with gender-based violence and debates related legislative measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:11 IST
Italian Women Rally Against Online Exploitation and Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian women, spanning from everyday workers to top politicians, are uniting against a surge in websites that post their photos without consent and often accompany them with derogatory comments.

The movement gained momentum after activists targeted a Facebook page called "Mia Moglie" (My Wife), prompting its removal. Now, a more audacious site exposes leading women, including Premier Giorgia Meloni, to similar treatment.

In March, Italy's government introduced a draft law defining femicide in its criminal code, proposing life imprisonment as a penalty. While the legislative move addresses criminal aspects, it fails to tackle the cultural roots of misogyny, say opposition critics.

TRENDING

1
RPI (A) to Launch Nationwide Agitation for Private Sector Reservation

RPI (A) to Launch Nationwide Agitation for Private Sector Reservation

 India
2
Iran Condemns European Action on Nuclear Sanctions

Iran Condemns European Action on Nuclear Sanctions

 Global
3
Assembly Chaos: Speaker Calls for Prioritizing Public Voice Over Party Politics

Assembly Chaos: Speaker Calls for Prioritizing Public Voice Over Party Polit...

 India
4
MCD to Boost School Infrastructure and Hygiene with New Measures

MCD to Boost School Infrastructure and Hygiene with New Measures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025