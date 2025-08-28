Italian Women Rally Against Online Exploitation and Violence
Italian women, including prominent figures like Premier Giorgia Meloni, are fighting back against websites displaying their photos without consent. Sites containing obscene content and inciting violence against women have sparked national attention. Feminists call for legal actions, as Italy struggles with gender-based violence and debates related legislative measures.
- Country:
- Italy
Italian women, spanning from everyday workers to top politicians, are uniting against a surge in websites that post their photos without consent and often accompany them with derogatory comments.
The movement gained momentum after activists targeted a Facebook page called "Mia Moglie" (My Wife), prompting its removal. Now, a more audacious site exposes leading women, including Premier Giorgia Meloni, to similar treatment.
In March, Italy's government introduced a draft law defining femicide in its criminal code, proposing life imprisonment as a penalty. While the legislative move addresses criminal aspects, it fails to tackle the cultural roots of misogyny, say opposition critics.