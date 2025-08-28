Italian Women Rally Against Online Exploitation and Violence

Italian women, spanning from everyday workers to top politicians, are uniting against a surge in websites that post their photos without consent and often accompany them with derogatory comments.

The movement gained momentum after activists targeted a Facebook page called "Mia Moglie" (My Wife), prompting its removal. Now, a more audacious site exposes leading women, including Premier Giorgia Meloni, to similar treatment.

In March, Italy's government introduced a draft law defining femicide in its criminal code, proposing life imprisonment as a penalty. While the legislative move addresses criminal aspects, it fails to tackle the cultural roots of misogyny, say opposition critics.