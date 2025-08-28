Left Menu

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: Launch of 'Matsya Shakthi' Initiative

The 'Matsya Shakthi' project, launched by Union Minister George Kurian, aims to empower minority fishermen families through skill development and vocational training. Implemented by CMFRI under the PM VIKAS scheme, it focuses on modern fishery techniques and entrepreneurial support, improving their economic prospects and living standards.

  India

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurian, unveiled the 'Matsya Shakthi' project designed to empower minority fishermen communities in the district. The initiative will benefit 700 minority fisher families, offering skill development under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme.

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) leads this venture, providing vocational training at its Vizhinjam regional center. Participants will learn advanced techniques, including cage fish farming, seaweed cultivation, and pearl farming. The program, a one-year initiative, is divided into phases focused on various fisheries sector aspects.

Minister Kurian emphasized that trained participants will receive guidance to establish their enterprises. The project aims to enhance employment opportunities and wages, improve living standards, and bring modern technology to the fisheries community. An MoU between the Ministry of Minority Affairs and CMFRI formally marks this collaboration.

