Left Menu

Groww Set to Launch Billion-Dollar IPO for Expansive Growth

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, secured SEBI approval for an IPO aiming to raise $700 million to $1 billion. The IPO will mix new equity shares and an offer for sale. Supported by major investors and founded in 2016, Groww plans technological and business expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:53 IST
Groww Set to Launch Billion-Dollar IPO for Expansive Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the entity behind India's prominent stock brokerage firm Groww, has obtained the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its forthcoming initial public offering (IPO), insiders revealed on Thursday. The IPO is projected to generate between USD 700 million and USD 1 billion.

This move could potentially elevate the investment platform's valuation to an impressive USD 7 billion. The IPO structure comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares alongside an offer for sale. Earlier, in May, the firm undertook a confidential pre-filing of the draft red herring prospectus with SEBI.

Backed by noteworthy investors such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella, Groww intends to channel IPO proceeds into technology enhancements and business scaling. Notable financial entities like JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra, and Citigroup are set to manage the offering. With a significant market presence, Groww boosts over 12.3 million active clients and noted substantial revenue and profit in FY25.

TRENDING

1
Diploma in Pharmacy: The Key to Pharmacist Roles in Uttarakhand

Diploma in Pharmacy: The Key to Pharmacist Roles in Uttarakhand

 India
2
Rajasthan Police Confiscate Illicit Assets in Landmark Operation

Rajasthan Police Confiscate Illicit Assets in Landmark Operation

 India
3
Mamata Banerjee Takes on Election Commission and BJP in Fierce Rally

Mamata Banerjee Takes on Election Commission and BJP in Fierce Rally

 India
4
France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Successful Vaccination Campaign

France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Successful Vaccination Campaig...

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025