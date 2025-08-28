Left Menu

Palghar Building Collapse: PM Modi Leads Condolences, Builder Arrested

Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over the Palghar building collapse that killed 15 and injured 9. He assured assistance, while CM Fadnavis urged strict action against non-relocation. A probe is underway, and the builder, Niley Sane, is arrested for negligence. Rescue efforts continue with two residents still missing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday voiced deep sorrow over the tragic collapse of a residential building in Palghar, Maharashtra, which resulted in 15 fatalities and left nine injured. Modi assured that all possible assistance would be extended to those affected by the calamity. In a message shared on social media platform X, the Prime Minister extended condolences to the bereaved families and expressed hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also addressed the incident, emphasizing that a structural audit notice had been previously issued to the building that collapsed. Highlighting the need for strict action in cases where residents refuse to heed relocation warnings, Fadnavis vowed to conduct a thorough probe and implement necessary safety measures to avert future tragedies.

The Vasai Virar police have apprehended the building's builder, Niley Sane, under multiple charges, including negligence and attempt to murder. Rescue teams, supported by local police and NDRF units, continue to search for two missing residents. Adjacent buildings have been temporarily evacuated to assess their safety, while authorities manage crowd control near the affected site.

