Gujarat Powers India's Semiconductor Leap: First OSAT Facility Launched

In a landmark event for India's semiconductor industry, the country's first End-to-End Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Facility was inaugurated in Sanand, Gujarat. The unveiling of this pivotal plant, developed by CG Power, was officiated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the strategic significance of the semiconductor sector, noting that substantial investments were now transforming the landscape. He stated that Gujarat had consistently realized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a globally competitive nation, having pioneered the launch of a semiconductor policy in 2022 to make the state future-ready.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored India's rapid progress in becoming a semiconductor hub, with Gujarat leading the charge. He applauded the strategic efforts of the state government and praised the speed of project execution. Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput emphasized Gujarat's emergence as a key player in the semiconductor sector, celebrating the economic growth initiated by PM Modi since 2003.

