Dalinar Energy Boosts Bid for Citgo Parent in Key Auction

Miner Gold Reserve's subsidiary, Dalinar Energy, intensified its bid for the parent company of Citgo Petroleum in a court-supervised auction, set to declare its winner next month.

The company announced that its revised proposal features a substantially higher purchase price, demonstrating improved financial backing to fortify its position.

The adjustment not only raises the offer economically but also enhances the bid's robustness with non-economic assurances, ensuring a competitive edge in the auction.