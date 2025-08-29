Dalinar Energy Boosts Bid for Citgo Parent in Key Auction
Miner Gold Reserve's subsidiary, Dalinar Energy, has enhanced its bid for the parent company of Citgo Petroleum in a court-supervised auction. The improved offer includes a higher purchase price and additional financial backing, increasing the bid's viability. The winning bidder will be chosen next month.
The company announced that its revised proposal features a substantially higher purchase price, demonstrating improved financial backing to fortify its position.
The adjustment not only raises the offer economically but also enhances the bid's robustness with non-economic assurances, ensuring a competitive edge in the auction.
