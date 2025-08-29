Inflation Insights: Markets Brace for Key Economic Indicators

Investors in both European and global markets prepare for potential shifts as the week concludes, dominated by notable Federal Reserve events and Nvidia's financial results. The awaited release of a major inflation gauge on Friday could significantly influence the Fed's policy meeting set for September.

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a crucial inflation measure by the Fed, is expected to stabilize at 0.3% monthly, aligning the annual rate at 2.9%. However, concerns rise that the data might show the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs seeping into consumer prices, influenced by a recent unexpected rise in producer inflation.

While investors predominantly anticipate a quarter-point rate reduction from the Fed in September, future rate decisions remain ambiguous. Fed Governor Christopher Waller advocates for initiating cuts soon, aiming for a more neutral policy rate. In parallel, the dollar is poised for a monthly dip amid concerns about the Fed's autonomy, as President Trump continues to pressure monetary policy. Legal challenges are underway, with Fed Governor Lisa Cook contesting Trump's attempts to dismiss her.