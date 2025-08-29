Goa and Odisha CMs Condemn Alleged Remarks Against PM's Mother
Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Odisha CM Charan Mohan Majhi condemned the INDIA bloc for alleged derogatory remarks about PM Modi's late mother during a rally in Bihar. Both leaders criticized Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, claiming such comments insult Indian women and indicate ideological frustration.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has voiced strong criticism against the INDIA bloc parties for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga, Bihar. Sawant described the remarks as an insult to Indian women, emphasizing that such language would not be tolerated.
Sawant expressed solidarity with PM Modi, criticizing the parties of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. He accused them of resorting to offensive language due to a lack of political issues to address. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Charan Mohan Majhi also condemned the remarks, calling it a political 'sin' and predicting that the country would respond decisively.
The BJP has demanded apologies from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, accusing Congress of lowering political discourse. Congress has dismissed the allegations, calling them distractions from the main topic of their yatra: addressing voter list irregularities, labeled by opposition leaders as 'vote theft'.
