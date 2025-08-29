Left Menu

Tech Rally Bolsters Asian Stocks Amid Fed Rate Speculation

Asian stocks saw an uptick, propelled by a tech rally on Wall Street. Investor focus is now on the U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Meanwhile, Nvidia's earnings impacted markets, and global indices experienced varied movements ahead of critical economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:22 IST
Asian stocks advanced on Friday, buoyed by a technology rally emanating from Wall Street. Investor attention is turning to the anticipated U.S. inflation report due later today, which could offer insight into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction.

This week, Nvidia's performance did not quite meet investor expectations, but reaffirmed robust AI infrastructure spending, driving the S&P 500 and Dow Jones to new heights on Thursday. In Asia, markets capitalized on this optimism as the MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, added 0.26%.

Investor sentiments remain mixed across other regions, with Eurozone's EUROSTOXX 50 futures down 0.1% and the UK's FTSE futures rising by 0.06%. Meanwhile, in the U.S., both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures registered declines. Analysts, however, suggest that as long as U.S. tech company earnings continue to grow robustly, the stock market will likely remain stable.

