China's stock market wrapped up a robust month on Friday, with indices reaching their strongest levels since September 2024. Despite tech companies cautioning against high valuations, the market benefited from abundant liquidity fueling its rally.

In Hong Kong, shares dipped slightly as the week concluded. Mainland indices showed positive trends, with China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbing 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite Index rising by 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng experienced a minor increase of 0.3%.

Stimulated by government curbs on aggressive pricing, China's market ascension continued amid a low-yield environment. Increased stock transactions in August, alongside forthcoming regulations against unfair competition, underscore the dynamic shifts within the market landscape as tech stocks face fluctuating fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)