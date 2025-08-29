Left Menu

India and Japan Forge Ahead with 60 Billion Yen Clean Energy Pact

Power Finance Corporation and Japan Bank for International Cooperation signed a loan agreement for 60 billion Japanese Yen to finance clean energy projects in India, advancing sustainable development and strengthening economic ties under the GREEN initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:57 IST
India and Japan Forge Ahead with 60 Billion Yen Clean Energy Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have entered a loan agreement valued at 60 billion Japanese Yen, equivalent to around Rs 3,500 crore, aimed at financing clean energy projects in India.

The agreement, part of JBIC's Global Action for Reconciling Economic Growth and Environmental Preservation initiative, marks a pivotal moment in strengthening India-Japan economic relations while contributing significantly to sustainable development.

Signings took place in Tokyo, involving PFC CMD Parminder Chopra and JBIC Governor Nobumitsu Hayashi, with further agreements involving Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to support Assam Bio Ethanol Pvt Ltd's innovative bio-ethanol plant project in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uddhav Thackeray Urges Immediate Dialogue for Maratha Quota Justice

Uddhav Thackeray Urges Immediate Dialogue for Maratha Quota Justice

 India
2
Dollar Faces Decline Amid Fed Rate Cut Predictions and Trump's Monetary Policy Influence

Dollar Faces Decline Amid Fed Rate Cut Predictions and Trump's Monetary Poli...

 Global
3
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rainfall with IMD's Warning

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rainfall with IMD's Warning

 India
4
Reliance Jio to Go Public: Ambani Announces 2026 IPO Plan

Reliance Jio to Go Public: Ambani Announces 2026 IPO Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025