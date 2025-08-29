Left Menu

Russia Criticizes EU Nations Over Iran Sanctions Decision

Russia has denounced the move by Britain, Germany, and France to initiate a process that may reinstate U.N. sanctions on Iran concerning its nuclear program. Moscow called it unreasonable to single out Tehran for the failure of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:43 IST
Russia expressed strong disapproval on Friday of the decision by Britain, Germany, and France to begin procedures that could lead to the re-imposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran, in relation to its nuclear program.

The condemnation comes amid escalating tensions regarding Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, which has been teetering since the U.S. withdrawal in 2018.

Moscow criticized the European nations' actions as unjust, arguing that Tehran should not be exclusively held responsible for the collapse of the agreement, which aimed at curtailing Iran's nuclear capabilities in exchange for economic relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

