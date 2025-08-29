ABB India Wins Rs 173.55 Crore Wind Turbine Converter Order from Siemens Gamesa
ABB India secured an order valued at Rs 173.55 crore from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power for the supply of wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets. The monthly deliveries will commence in January 2026 and conclude in December 2026. The components will be manufactured at ABB's Nelamangala facility.
ABB India announced on Friday that it has received an order worth Rs 173.55 crore from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power. The order involves supplying wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets.
According to a regulatory filing, the delivery of these supplies is scheduled to begin in January 2026 and continue through December 2026.
The components are to be manufactured at ABB India's Nelamangala factory premises under a 'built-to-print' basis, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding its renewable energy business.
