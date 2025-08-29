Russia Condemns E3 Over Iran Sanctions Trigger
Russia criticized Britain, Germany, and France for initiating the 'snapback mechanism' that could reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. Accusing Iran of violating a 2015 nuclear deal, the E3's move is seen by Russia as destabilizing, urging countries to prevent escalation.
On Friday, Russia criticized the decision by Britain, Germany, and France to activate a mechanism that might lead to the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions on Iran.
The European trio, referred to as the E3, initiated the 'snapback mechanism' accusing Iran of breaking a 2015 agreement meant to curb its nuclear ambitions. In response, Russia's Foreign Ministry urged global opposition to the move, blaming the U.S. and Europe for the agreement's breakdown.
After signing a strategic deal with Iran this year, Russia decried the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the U.S. Russia's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, deemed the sanction attempts a major factor destabilizing chances for a negotiated solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Europe
- E3
- Iran
- nuclear
- sanctions
- snapback mechanism
- 2015 deal
- UN
- escalation
ALSO READ
Russian LNG Makes Waves in China: A New Chapter for Sanctions and Trade
Russia Criticizes EU Nations Over Iran Sanctions Decision
Europe United Against Moscow: A Call for Stronger Sanctions
South Korea's Nuclear Reprocessing Talks: A New Chapter in U.S. Relations
Iran Offers to Revive Fair Nuclear Talks Amidst Sanction Tensions