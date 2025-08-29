Left Menu

Russia Condemns E3 Over Iran Sanctions Trigger

Russia criticized Britain, Germany, and France for initiating the 'snapback mechanism' that could reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. Accusing Iran of violating a 2015 nuclear deal, the E3's move is seen by Russia as destabilizing, urging countries to prevent escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:00 IST
Russia Condemns E3 Over Iran Sanctions Trigger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Russia criticized the decision by Britain, Germany, and France to activate a mechanism that might lead to the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions on Iran.

The European trio, referred to as the E3, initiated the 'snapback mechanism' accusing Iran of breaking a 2015 agreement meant to curb its nuclear ambitions. In response, Russia's Foreign Ministry urged global opposition to the move, blaming the U.S. and Europe for the agreement's breakdown.

After signing a strategic deal with Iran this year, Russia decried the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the U.S. Russia's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, deemed the sanction attempts a major factor destabilizing chances for a negotiated solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India
2
Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships

Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships

 India
3
IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amaravati

IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amara...

 Global
4
India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025