On Friday, Russia criticized the decision by Britain, Germany, and France to activate a mechanism that might lead to the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions on Iran.

The European trio, referred to as the E3, initiated the 'snapback mechanism' accusing Iran of breaking a 2015 agreement meant to curb its nuclear ambitions. In response, Russia's Foreign Ministry urged global opposition to the move, blaming the U.S. and Europe for the agreement's breakdown.

After signing a strategic deal with Iran this year, Russia decried the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the U.S. Russia's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, deemed the sanction attempts a major factor destabilizing chances for a negotiated solution.

