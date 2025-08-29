Punjab Governor Praises Amit Shah During Critical Flood Relief Efforts

During his visit to Guwahati, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for approving a grant of Rs 125 crore towards the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Kataria highlighted the fund's significance in enhancing infrastructure and public services, according to the Punjab Raj Bhavan's official statement.

Governor Kataria detailed the recent flood situation in Punjab to Shah, updating him on the relief and rescue efforts and highlighting areas requiring future assistance. Their discussion spanned regional development, public service, and disaster management strategies.

In response to recent Punjab floods, the Indian Army has deployed helicopters for rescue operations. A daring mission was conducted on August 27, rescuing 27 people in Gurdaspur. Relief efforts are ongoing, with materials delivered to Pathankot flood victims via Chinook helicopters in a joint operation by the Indian Air Force and Punjab Police.

The Army also dispatched the ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle to help evacuate residents in the affected areas of Amritsar, underscoring the military's commitment to humanitarian relief.