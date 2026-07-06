European Central Bank's T2 Payment System Resumes Normal Operations
The European Central Bank announced that its Target 2 payment system, essential for settling daily financial transactions, resumed normal operations after a brief disruption. T2, crucial for handling large-value payments in Europe, experienced delays due to scheduled maintenance but was quickly restored to full functionality.
The European Central Bank (ECB) confirmed on Monday that its Target 2 (T2) payment system, responsible for settling daily payments and financial transactions, is functioning normally after experiencing a brief disruption. The T2 system plays a key role in enabling central banks and financial institutions in Europe to send and receive large-value payments efficiently.
Earlier, the ECB reported that the T2 system was operating during a non-optional maintenance window, which resulted in a delayed start for the settlement window for euros and Danish Krone. This was noted in an update on the central bank's operational status page.
The T2 system is vital as it ensures seamless settlement of payments using central bank money, offering reliability and stability for Europe's financial transactions.