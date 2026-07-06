European Central Bank's T2 Payment System Resumes Normal Operations

The European Central Bank Said On Monday That Its Target Payment System T Used To Settle Daily Payments And Financial Trades Was Operating Normally After Briefly Facing An Incident Impacting The Processing Of Payments When Central Banks And Financial Institutions In Europe Need To Send And Receive Largevalue Payments

The European Central Bank (ECB) confirmed on Monday that its Target 2 (T2) payment system, responsible for settling daily payments and financial transactions, is functioning normally after experiencing a brief disruption. The T2 system plays a key role in enabling central banks and financial institutions in Europe to send and receive large-value payments efficiently.

Earlier, the ECB reported that the T2 system was operating during a non-optional maintenance window, which resulted in a delayed start for the settlement window for euros and Danish Krone. This was noted in an update on the central bank's operational status page.

The T2 system is vital as it ensures seamless settlement of payments using central bank money, offering reliability and stability for Europe's financial transactions.