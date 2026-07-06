Speeding Ahead: South Korea's Race for AI and Chip Leadership

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung On Monday Ordered Officials To Move Quickly To Get To Work On Major Chip And Ai Projects Announced Last Week He Warned That Delays In Permits

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for expeditious action on significant chip and AI initiatives unveiled recently. Speaking during a government meeting, he highlighted the urgency, noting that any hindrance in acquiring permits, land, or essential resources like power and water could thwart South Korea's ambitions in cutting-edge fields.

Lee emphasized the necessity of rapid advancement to remain competitive on the global stage. 'In this situation, it appears the outcome will be decided by who moves faster and who secures the lead first,' he stated, underscoring the pivotal role speed plays in dominating advanced industries.

The president's directive reflects South Korea's aspirations to become a leader in tech-driven industries, recognizing that swift execution is crucial to maintaining an edge in rapidly evolving sectors.