South Korean Oil Refiners Indicted for Collusion

South Korean prosecutors have charged four domestic oil refiners with collusion. The companies involved are HD Hyundai Oilbank, SK Energy, GS Caltex, and S-Oil, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. The indictment highlights ongoing regulatory scrutiny in South Korea's energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korean Prosecutors Said They Indicted Four Local Oil Refiners For Collusion | Updated: 06-07-2026 06:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 06:38 IST
South Korean Oil Refiners Indicted for Collusion
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South Korean prosecutors announced the indictment of four leading local oil refiners over allegations of collusion, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

The companies named in the indictment are HD Hyundai Oilbank, SK Energy, GS Caltex, and S-Oil, the agency noted.

This legal action underscores a heightened focus on regulatory oversight within South Korea's energy industry.

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