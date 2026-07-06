South Korean Oil Refiners Indicted for Collusion

South Korean Prosecutors Said They Indicted Four Local Oil Refiners For Collusion

South Korean prosecutors announced the indictment of four leading local oil refiners over allegations of collusion, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

The companies named in the indictment are HD Hyundai Oilbank, SK Energy, GS Caltex, and S-Oil, the agency noted.

This legal action underscores a heightened focus on regulatory oversight within South Korea's energy industry.