South Korean Oil Refiners Indicted for Collusion
South Korean prosecutors have charged four domestic oil refiners with collusion. The companies involved are HD Hyundai Oilbank, SK Energy, GS Caltex, and S-Oil, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. The indictment highlights ongoing regulatory scrutiny in South Korea's energy sector.
South Korean prosecutors announced the indictment of four leading local oil refiners over allegations of collusion, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.
The companies named in the indictment are HD Hyundai Oilbank, SK Energy, GS Caltex, and S-Oil, the agency noted.
This legal action underscores a heightened focus on regulatory oversight within South Korea's energy industry.
ALSO READ
-
South Korean Oil Giants Charged with Price Collusion Scandal
-
Speeding Ahead: South Korea's Race for AI and Chip Leadership
-
South Korea's Ambitious Future Fund to Drive Growth Amid Semiconductor Boom
-
South Korea's Future Response Fund: Driving Growth Amid Semiconductor Boom
-
AfDB and Korea Deepen Partnership Ahead of KOAFEC 2026