Market Swings: Inflation Data Bolsters Rate Cut Hopes

Major stock indexes experienced a downturn while U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Friday. This follows U.S. inflation data that met economists' predictions, keeping the likelihood of a September interest rate cut intact.

The S&P 500 index dropped by 0.7%, notably influenced by a significant decline in technology shares, with Dell Technologies falling over 9%. Meanwhile, U.S. stock index futures reduced earlier losses, and the U.S. dollar index saw minor gains.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) showed a 0.2% rise in July, aligning with the forecast, indicating a stable inflation trend. The Federal Reserve is now expected to implement a rate cut in September, with further reductions anticipated later in the year, bolstered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments.

