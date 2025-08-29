Left Menu

Market Swings: Inflation Data Bolsters Rate Cut Hopes

Major stock indexes dipped while U.S. Treasury yields slightly increased following U.S. inflation data aligning with economists' predictions. Technology shares, particularly Dell Technologies, led declines. This data supports expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq witnessed declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:22 IST
Market Swings: Inflation Data Bolsters Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes experienced a downturn while U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Friday. This follows U.S. inflation data that met economists' predictions, keeping the likelihood of a September interest rate cut intact.

The S&P 500 index dropped by 0.7%, notably influenced by a significant decline in technology shares, with Dell Technologies falling over 9%. Meanwhile, U.S. stock index futures reduced earlier losses, and the U.S. dollar index saw minor gains.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) showed a 0.2% rise in July, aligning with the forecast, indicating a stable inflation trend. The Federal Reserve is now expected to implement a rate cut in September, with further reductions anticipated later in the year, bolstered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

 India
2
Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

 India
3
Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

 Global
4
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025