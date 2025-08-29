Left Menu

Iran's Resilience: Navigating Oil Sanctions with Expertise

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad asserts that Tehran has developed expertise in circumventing sanctions on oil exports. Despite the potential reintroduction of U.N. sanctions by Britain, France, and Germany over Iran's nuclear program, Paknejad remains confident in Iran's ability to adapt and continue its oil sales.

Tension rises in the international arena as Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad addresses the possibility of renewed sanctions impacting oil exports. According to state media reports, Iran has developed strategies to navigate these sanctions effectively.

On Thursday, Britain, France, and Germany initiated a 30-day procedure to impose U.N. sanctions regarding Iran's controversial nuclear program. This move comes shortly after military strikes by Israel and the United States, augmenting regional tensions.

Paknejad emphasized Tehran's evolving expertise in circumventing these constraints. 'We have faced restrictions on oil sales for years, allowing us to master bypassing sanctions,' he shared, underscoring Iran's preparedness for any new challenges impending sanctions might present.

