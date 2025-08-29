Left Menu

European Trio's Plan Faces Iran's Criticism

Germany, France, and Britain have proposed a plan to delay reinstating U.N. sanctions on Iran, criticized by Iran’s U.N. Ambassador as being filled with unrealistic preconditions. Iran prefers a short, unconditional technical extension of resolution 2231, which underpins the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:04 IST
Germany, France, and Britain have introduced a plan aimed at delaying the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions on Iran. However, this proposal faced immediate criticism from Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's U.N. Ambassador, who described it as laden with unrealistic preconditions.

The contentious plan suggests an extension of time before any sanctions are reintroduced, but Iran remains firm in its position. Iravani advocates for a simple, unconditional technical extension of resolution 2231. This resolution was pivotal in establishing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a significant agreement that sought to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities in return for economic relief.

This latest diplomatic exchange highlights ongoing tensions and differing international viewpoints regarding the agreement, underscoring the complexities in reaching consensus on Iran's nuclear activities.

