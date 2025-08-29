Left Menu

IndusInd Bank Faces Shareholder Pushback on Board Nominees

IndusInd Bank's proposal to add two nominee directors to its board was rejected by shareholders. Despite prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India, proxy advisors raised concerns. The bank's promoter entity, IIHL, plans to address these issues, emphasizing its long-term support for the bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:46 IST
IndusInd Bank Faces Shareholder Pushback on Board Nominees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndusInd Bank's attempt to introduce two nominee directors to its board hit a roadblock when shareholders disapproved the move at the annual general meeting. With a 54.04% shareholding majority, the proposal was refused.

Despite prior clearance from the Reserve Bank of India and the bank's board, the promoters faced objections from proxy advisors. President and CEO of IIHL, Moses Harding, expressed hope in resolving misunderstandings related to the issue.

IIHL, promoter of IndusInd Bank for over 30 years, has consistently supported the bank. The entity plans to address concerns in alignment with RBI guidelines, underscoring its commitment to shareholder interests and exploring opportunities to increase its stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

 India
2
Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

 India
3
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
4
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025