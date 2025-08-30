Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale
The U.S. State Department has authorized an $8.5 billion sale of the Integrated Battle Command System Enabled PATRIOT, along with other equipment, to Denmark. The deal, involving major defense contractors RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, aims to enhance Denmark's military capabilities.
The United States State Department has given the green light for an $8.5 billion deal to supply Denmark with the Integrated Battle Command System Enabled PATRIOT and associated equipment, as confirmed by the Pentagon on Friday.
This strategic transaction includes significant contributions from prominent defense contractors RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman. These companies will play a vital role in fulfilling the contractual obligations.
This agreement is intended to bolster Denmark's defensive capacities, thereby strengthening its military readiness and operations.
