Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

In a bid to counteract what they perceive as unfair global trade practices, Russia and China have jointly voiced their opposition to 'discriminatory' sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a written interview with China's Xinhua news agency, emphasized this stance, arguing that such measures hinder worldwide socio-economic progress.

As part of a visit labeled 'unprecedented' by the Kremlin, President Putin is set to visit China, Russia's biggest trading partner, from Sunday. His itinerary includes attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss enhancing trade relations.

The visit comes as Putin looks to revitalize Russia's economic ties amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and following a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite international isolation, Russian-Chinese bilateral trade reached a record $245 billion in 2024, buoyed by robust exchanges in oil and consumer goods.