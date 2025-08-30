Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: The Role of Financial Inclusion

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that India will soon become the world's third-largest economy, attributing this rise to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Highlighting a significant GDP growth, he emphasized the importance of financial inclusion and encouraged digital literacy to protect against banking fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:31 IST
India's Economic Surge: The Role of Financial Inclusion
Reserve Bank of India
  • Country:
  • India

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Sanjay Malhotra, declared that India is on the verge of becoming the world's third-largest economy, emphasizing the role of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana in this economic ascent.

At the 'Santripti Shivir' financial inclusion event in Rangwasa, Malhotra applauded the national GDP growth of 7.8% in the latest fiscal quarter, despite recent U.S. tariffs, and highlighted the integration of diverse community sectors via 55 crore new accounts under the scheme.

Stressing the urgency of updating accounts under the 'Know Your Customer' initiative to prevent misuse, Malhotra called for enhanced digital literacy and financial awareness to avoid frauds, praising women's role in the campaign, as the RBI and central government push for deeper financial inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Protest Gains Momentum in Mumbai

Maratha Quota Protest Gains Momentum in Mumbai

 India
2
Election Security Tightened in Kokrajhar Amid BTC Polls

Election Security Tightened in Kokrajhar Amid BTC Polls

 India
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration on the Horizon

Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration on the Horizon

 India
4
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025