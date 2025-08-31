Australia's Heated Debate: Immigration Rallies and Right-Wing Extremism

Thousands of Australians took to the streets for anti-immigration rallies, confronting issues of mass migration. The events, held in cities like Sydney and Melbourne, have faced criticism from the government, which condemned them as promoting hate and being associated with neo-Nazi groups.

The rallies, organized by March for Australia, claimed to address issues like culture, infrastructure, and economy, drawing participants who believe mass migration strains national resources and community bonds. These protests occur amid rising fears of right-wing extremism in the country.

Counter-protests, spearheaded by groups like the Refugee Action Coalition, aimed to challenge the far-right agenda. Law enforcement maintained a strong presence to manage demonstrations that ended without significant incidents. The situation underscores ongoing national debate over immigration and multiculturalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)