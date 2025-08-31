Modi and Xi Aim for a New Chapter in China-India Relations

In a pivotal meeting on Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed a strong commitment to President Xi Jinping of China to enhance diplomatic ties, setting aside longstanding border tensions. This meeting, held at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, signifies a new chapter in the bilateral relations of these two Asian giants.

Modi reassured Xi of India's dedication to promoting a relationship built on mutual respect and stability. This dialogue comes in the wake of the United States imposing significant tariffs on Indian goods, a strategy perceived as an effort to counter India's engagement with Russian oil markets. Analysts suggest this reflects an attempt by Modi and Xi to present a united front against Western influences.

Amid historical border disputes, an agreement for border management was reached, although specific details are undisclosed. Both nations are also reopening direct flight routes and easing trade and travel restrictions, hinting at a progressive mending of relations. However, challenges such as the trade deficit with China and environmental concerns over Chinese projects in Tibet remain pressing issues for future diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)