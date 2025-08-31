Gold Prices Soar: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices have surged to record highs in the domestic market, with pivotal factors in the coming days being the focus of investors. Analysts suggest that US macroeconomic data and escalating geopolitical tensions will be key in determining the future trajectory of this precious metal.

Upcoming US employment figures, along with purchasing managers' index (PMI) readings from major global economies, are highly anticipated. Market watchers are also keenly observing speeches by various Federal Reserve officials for further insights into economic trends, according to Pranav Mer, Vice President of JM Financial Services.

Driven partially by the weakening rupee against the US dollar, gold prices recently reached Rs 1,04,090 per 10 grams on the MCX platform. Analysts expect some profit booking but maintain a positive outlook for bullion, projecting an upside potential of up to Rs 1,10,000 per 10 grams in the short term.

