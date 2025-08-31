Altena's Refugee Challenge: A Decade of Integration Efforts Amid Rising Tensions
A decade after welcoming more migrants than required, the town of Altena has seen benefits and challenges. While some newcomers have integrated, contributing to the economy, others have faced socio-cultural barriers. Rising living costs and declining social cohesion have fueled support for anti-immigration sentiments.
A decade ago, Altena, a small town in Western Germany, seized an opportunity to address its population and economic decline by accepting more migrants than required. This made the town a model of Chancellor Angela Merkel's policy of integration. However, officials now report mixed outcomes from this initiative.
Despite initial successes, with many migrants finding homes and jobs, others faced language and cultural challenges. Moreover, some residents began to express dissatisfaction, citing growing numbers of refugees and increasing welfare costs. A recent surge in support for the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party reflects rising local tensions.
The AfD's influence is growing, and its stance is bolstered by economic concerns. Despite these challenges, Altena's officials continue to believe in the value of their integration efforts, even as they acknowledge the need to manage the numbers of newcomers carefully.
