Andhra Pradesh Ramps Up Hydel Power Amidst Rising Demand
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed power utilities to maximize hydel power generation during the rainy season to meet the growing electricity demand in September, aiming to reduce costly power purchases and ensure uninterrupted supply. An Energy Portfolio Management System will also be launched for better procurement.
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to tackle its growing electricity demand this September by ramping up hydel power generation during the rainy season. State Chief Secretary K Vijayanand emphasized the importance of maximizing this resource to reduce costly market purchases and ensure a steady power supply across sectors.
Hydel generation, currently at 22 million units (MU) per day, could increase to 26 MU with efficient operations, Vijayanand noted, urging power utilities to optimize the usage of water resources. He stressed the need for contingency plans to guarantee reliable power for agriculture, industry, and household needs.
The state will also pilot the Energy Portfolio Management System from September 1, designed to optimize short-term procurement. Additionally, initiatives for preventive maintenance and consumer awareness on energy conservation are being prioritized as demand is expected to peak around 225 MU per day.
