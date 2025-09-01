Empowering Women: SPARK Initiative to Transform 100,000 Entrepreneurs

In a significant move to boost women-led businesses in India, the SPARK 100K Collective initiative was launched by former Union Minister Smriti Irani. This flagship program, supported by the Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality and 'The Women's Collective Forum,' focuses on equipping 100,000 women entrepreneurs with essential tools and networks to foster growth. The program spans 300 locations across India.

The SPARK initiative, backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, British Council, and Deloitte as a knowledge partner, aims to close the gap in India's entrepreneurial landscape, often referred to as the 'missing middle.' This initiative seeks to assist women who have advanced beyond micro-level enterprises but lack access to capital, markets, and business systems.

SPARK offers a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing various sub-initiatives such as Spark KAUSHAL for skill-building, Spark Her MBA as a mini accelerator, and Spark NIDHI for providing financial capital. Each initiative is tailored to address different aspects of enterprise development and market integration for women entrepreneurs, ensuring a pathway to sustainable growth.