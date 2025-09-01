Delhi High Court Enforces Sports Quota Compliance in DU Colleges

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has mandated that all colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU) adhere to a 5% reservation policy for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) and sports in future admissions. The directive came as a result of a writ petition filed by Aditi Rawat, a CBSE national-level gold medalist in lawn tennis, represented by her mother, Anita Rawat. The petitioner sought a spot under the Sports Quota at Hindu College for the 2025-26 academic year.

The legal team for Rawat, comprising Advocate Jeetender Gupta alongside Advocates Bharat Rawat and Ashish Mishra, argued that Hindu College had set aside merely 10 seats each for ECA and Sports, falling short of the mandated 47 seats under its 956 sanctioned capacity. Hindu College countered, claiming that the quota parameters in DU's Information Bulletin were advisory, not mandatory. However, an affidavit from the University of Delhi clarified that a 5% reservation in colleges is not optional but compulsory for ECA and sports admissions.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Vikas Mahajan noted the clear obligation stipulated by DU's policy. While the court couldn't provide immediate relief since the centralized admissions for the Sports Supernumerary Quota had concluded, the plea underscored the requirement for future compliance. Advocate Gupta also pointed out a DU public notice concerning spot admissions, which the court specified related only to regular seats, excluding the supernumerary categories. Justice Mahajan emphasized strict adherence going forward, a sentiment supported by the counsel representing DU. The court disposed of the petition with these directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)