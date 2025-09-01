Left Menu

GK Energy Secures Rs 100 Crore Pre-IPO Boost for Solar Innovations

Solar-powered agricultural water pump systems provider GK Energy Ltd raised Rs 100 crore in a pre-IPO funding from investors like Valuequest and Kotak AIF. The secured funds will enhance long-term working capital and support corporate growth as part of their Rs 500 crore IPO plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:36 IST
GK Energy Secures Rs 100 Crore Pre-IPO Boost for Solar Innovations
  • Country:
  • India

GK Energy Ltd, a leader in solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, has successfully raised Rs 100 crore in a pre-IPO funding round. The investment was secured from prominent financial entities such as Valuequest, 360 One, and Kotak AIF.

According to a public notice issued last week, GK Energy executed a private placement of 65.36 lakh equity shares at Rs 153 each, which represents 3.70% of the company's pre-IPO equity share capital. This strategic move saw major allocations, including Rs 35 crore to Valuequest India G.I.F.T. Fund and substantial amounts to funds under 360 One and Kotak.

The upcoming IPO aims to raise Rs 500 crore through a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The company plans to utilize proceeds amounting to Rs 422.46 crore to strengthen long-term working capital, with remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Flood Catastrophe: Lives Lost and Lands Submerged

Punjab's Flood Catastrophe: Lives Lost and Lands Submerged

 India
2
CPI Leader Binoy Viswom Confronts BJP on Past Allegations

CPI Leader Binoy Viswom Confronts BJP on Past Allegations

 India
3
Dramatic Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney: A Monday Morning Commotion

Dramatic Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney: A Monday Morning Commotion

 Global
4
BJP's vendetta politics behind Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants, alleges Mamata.

BJP's vendetta politics behind Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage erected ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025