Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Recent Ukrainian drone attacks have significantly disrupted Russia's oil processing capabilities, shutting down facilities responsible for at least 17% of the output, which equates to 1.1 million barrels per day, according to calculations by Reuters.

Notable incidents include a fire in the Syzran refinery in Samara Region and explosions at Krasnodar's refineries. Ust-Luga's Baltic Sea export terminal saw reduced capacity due to pipeline damage. Despite strikes, the Druzhba pipeline's crude flows were largely unaffected.

Additional targets included refineries in Volgograd, Saratov, and Sochi, with facilities forced to halt operations due to fires. These attacks highlight vulnerability within Russia's oil sector amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

