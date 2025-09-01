Empowering India’s Clean Energy Future: Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Transitions

The Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge (ENTICE) 2.0 winners were announced at the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) event, held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. The event brought together key stakeholders to propel India's clean energy transition.

Partnerships were strengthened through the signing of MoUs with investment partners to unlock vital funding opportunities for clean-tech innovation. A new program, Digitalization of Utilities for Energy Transition (DUET), was announced, paving the way for advancements in digital utility operations in Delhi.

ENTICE 2.0 tackled critical issues, from AI-driven energy management solutions to detecting inefficiencies in industrial energy use. With MoUs signed with investment partners, the challenge winners are set to receive support for implementing innovative solutions that address crucial energy inefficiencies and promote sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)