Mukand Sumi Special Steel's Greenfield Project in Karnataka: A Sustainable Leap

Mukand Sumi Special Steel plans a Rs 2,345 crore greenfield project in Kanakpura, Karnataka. The joint venture aims to enhance its capacity to 700,000 tonnes annually, producing high-grade steel for various sectors. The facility will prioritize sustainability, meeting over 95% of its energy needs through renewable sources.

Updated: 01-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mukand Sumi Special Steel announced a major investment of Rs 2,345 crore on Monday for a new greenfield project in Kanakpura, Karnataka. The venture is a collaboration between Sumitomo Corporation of Japan and the Bajaj Group's Jamnalal Sons, boosting the steel manufacturer's production capabilities.

The new facility is set to increase Mukand Sumi's annual production capacity to 700,000 tonnes, making it one of India's leading special steel producers. It will serve the automotive, railway, energy, oil & gas, and bearings sectors with high-grade steel, emphasizing quality and efficiency.

Committed to sustainability, the Kanakpura plant will operate on a zero liquid, solid, and gaseous discharge model. Remarkably, over 95% of its energy demands will be fulfilled via renewable sources, aligning with the company's vision of creating a world-class, environmentally responsible steel enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

