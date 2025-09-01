Diplomatic Standoff: China and Russia Back Iran Against UN Sanctions
China, Russia, and Iran reject Europe's bid to reinstate UN sanctions on Tehran, citing legal and procedural flaws. The move, opposed by signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal, escalates tensions, with Iran defending its actions as justified against U.S. withdrawal and upcoming deal expiration.
The ongoing geopolitical struggle over Iran's nuclear program intensified as China and Russia sided with Iran in dismissing a European attempt to reinstate UN sanctions. The controversial move, made by the European powers Britain, France, and Germany, faces opposition, with a letter denouncing it as 'legally and procedurally flawed.' The letter was co-signed by the foreign ministers of China, Russia, and Iran, further complicating the diplomatic landscape.
This development marks another chapter in the saga following the 2015 nuclear agreement made with world powers, including China, Russia, the E3 nations, and the former U.S. administration. However, the U.S. withdrawal in 2018 under President Trump brought renewed challenges, with recent accusations against Iran for breaching the deal's uranium production limits. Despite ongoing talks, a new agreement remains elusive as the original deal nears its expiration.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has called out European efforts, emphasizing that they undermine the UN Security Council's authority. His letter, shared on social media, signals Iran's intent to stand firm, citing the U.S. withdrawal as a justification for its actions. As the October deadline looms, the reactivation of sanctions poses further implications for international diplomatic relations.
