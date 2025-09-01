Chandigarh Officials Tackle Rain-Induced Challenges with On-Ground Inspections

In response to the recent heavy rainfall, Chandigarh's Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, along with the Senior Superintendent of Police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East), embarked on a comprehensive field visit on Monday. Their tour spanned the Sukhna Lake Regulatory Head and other rain-impacted areas of the city to review the drainage system's efficiency and assess rainwater damage.

Deputy Commissioner Yadav reassured residents of the administration's dedication to public safety and speedy assistance. The inspection unearthed critical waterlogging issues and highlighted areas that need immediate attention to prevent future calamities. As a result, relevant departments were swiftly directed to clear clogged drains and deploy emergency teams, ensuring that relief measures are promptly executed with available machinery.

Coordination among engineering, health, police, and disaster management units was highlighted as paramount for effective emergency responses. Yadav also stressed community awareness, urging citizens to report emergencies swiftly. Meanwhile, police strategies for traffic flow and citizen assistance in waterlogged zones were outlined. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate focused on fine-tuning relief operations and monitoring arrangements within his jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)