Suzlon's S144: Revolutionizing Renewable Energy with Low Carbon Footprint

Suzlon, a leader in renewable energy solutions, announced on Tuesday that its S144 wind turbine model, crafted entirely in India, has achieved the lowest carbon footprint for electricity generation at 6.17 gCO₂ per kilowatt-hour. This benchmark has been independently validated by the Indian Register Quality Systems (IRQS).

According to JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, the S144 exemplifies that high-caliber, clean energy can be innovatively produced in India. The company now aims to transition from eco-friendly manufacturing to complete circularity, intending to set new standards within the renewable energy sector. Additionally, TÜV SÜD Poland has endorsed the S144 as a low-carbon wind solution.

The design overhaul for the S144 reduces steel usage by 2.5 times and incorporates recycled materials, with 83.25% of parts sourced from top-tier Indian providers. Suzlon has also extended the turbine's lifecycle to 25 years, aligning with India's long-term environmental strategies. These efforts have significantly cut emissions, further empowering India's clean energy ambitions.

