Job Scam in Russia: Delhi Police Register FIR Against Fraudulent Agents

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed an FIR against agents accused of cheating two men by promising jobs in Russia but abandoning them abroad. The victims, Pramod Chauhan and Gautam Sahni, alleged they paid over Rs 4.5 lakh for fake job assurances and were left stranded in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:17 IST
Representative Image (Photo/X @CrimeBranchDP). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has formally registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a group of agents accused of defrauding two individuals with false job promises in Russia. The victims claim they were lured by assurances of employment, only to be left abandoned in a foreign land.

Victim Pramod Chauhan, hailing from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, recounted how his contact with Nizamuddin Akram Khan, whom he trusted from his previous tenure in Saudi Arabia, led him to seek employment in Russia. Under the promise of a job, Nizamuddin issued an appointment letter with a Russian company named Haka Moscow, though never revealing an office or official premises.

Instead of the promised labor visa, the agents allegedly provided only a tourist visa. Pramod and his neighbor, Gautam Sahni, made a significant financial transaction, paying Rs 4,05,000 through UPI and Rs 50,000 in cash, only to be sent to Kazakhstan and subsequently to Omsk, Russia, where they were abandoned.

Stranded and without resources, the victims managed to contact their families, who assisted them in purchasing flight tickets back to India by July 17. Following their complaint, Delhi Police registered the case under sections of BNS and initiated an investigation into the fraudulent operation. (ANI)

