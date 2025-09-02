Left Menu

Sunil Kataria Takes Helm at Godrej Agrovet

Sunil Kataria has stepped into the role of CEO and Managing Director at Godrej Agrovet Ltd for a five-year term, marking a leadership transition in the agricultural conglomerate. With over 20 years of experience in various industries, Kataria aims to enhance profitability and unlock value across the company’s diverse portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:50 IST
Sunil Kataria Takes Helm at Godrej Agrovet
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Agrovet Ltd announced the appointment of Sunil Kataria as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, commencing a new leadership era at the agricultural giant.

Kataria, who was the CEO and MD-designate since May 2025, possesses over two decades of expertise in marketing and management, having held significant positions at Marico Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, and Raymond Ltd.

Succeeding longtime managing director Balram Singh Yadav, Kataria is prepared to spearhead the company's next growth phase, focusing on scaling up operations and boosting profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy

Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy

 India
2
Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

 India
3
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
4
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025