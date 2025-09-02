Sunil Kataria Takes Helm at Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet Ltd announced the appointment of Sunil Kataria as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, commencing a new leadership era at the agricultural giant.

Kataria, who was the CEO and MD-designate since May 2025, possesses over two decades of expertise in marketing and management, having held significant positions at Marico Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, and Raymond Ltd.

Succeeding longtime managing director Balram Singh Yadav, Kataria is prepared to spearhead the company's next growth phase, focusing on scaling up operations and boosting profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)