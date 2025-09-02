13 Firms Set to Enter Market with Over Rs 15,000 Crore IPOs
Thirteen companies, including Urban Company and Imagine Marketing, have received Sebi approval for IPOs, aiming to raise over Rs 15,000 crore. The fundraisings will support expansion, debt repayment, and shareholder exits, reflecting the primary market's robust activity. Listings will occur on BSE and NSE.
As the primary market continues to buzz, 13 companies have secured regulatory approval to launch substantial IPOs, collectively poised to raise over Rs 15,000 crore. According to Sebi's latest update, the firms, which range from tech giants to logistics providers, obtained the green light between August 1-29.
Notable names among the list include Urban Company and Imagine Marketing, the parent company of boAt. Urban Company aims for a Rs 1,900 crore IPO, while Imagine Marketing is targeting Rs 2,000 crore through its maiden public issue. Other companies approved include Juniper Green Energy, Jain Resource Recycling, and Mouri Tech, underscoring the diversity of sectors involved.
This wave of approvals comes amid a highly active year for IPOs, with 50 companies already listed. The IPO proceeds are intended for various purposes such as expansion, debt reduction, and offering existing shareholders an exit opportunity. All shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
