R Gandhi Returns: Yes Bank's Non-Executive Leadership Renewed
Yes Bank has confirmed that the Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi as the bank's non-executive chairman. This decision extends his leadership from September 2025 to May 2027, recognizing his extensive experience in India's financial sector.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for Yes Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given the green light for the reappointment of R Gandhi, a former Deputy Governor of RBI, as the non-executive chairman of the bank. The announcement, made on Tuesday, confirms Gandhi's leadership position from September 2025 through May 2027.
R Gandhi, who previously served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2014 to 2017, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His extensive career spans 37 years as a central banker, marking him as a seasoned expert in the field.
Additionally, Gandhi's career includes a term with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and serving as Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) in Hyderabad, further cementing his pivotal role in India's financial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
