NTPC Green Energy Expands Solar Capacity to Power India's Future

In a strategic move to expand its renewable energy portfolio, NTPC Green Energy, a unit of India's largest power generation firm NTPC, will have its 25 MW solar capacity come online from September 3.

This development, confirmed through an official filing, increases the NTPC group's total installed capacity to a formidable 83,366 MW, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to green energy solutions.

Operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, NTPC's latest expansion underscores its role as a key player in India's energy sector, particularly in the realm of sustainable power generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)