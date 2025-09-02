Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy Expands Solar Capacity to Power India's Future

NTPC Green Energy's 25 MW solar capacity will become operational on September 3, increasing NTPC's overall capacity to 83,366 MW. The COD for the new solar capacity was declared through an official filing. NTPC, under India's Ministry of Power, remains the country's largest power generation company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:49 IST
NTPC Green Energy Expands Solar Capacity to Power India's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to expand its renewable energy portfolio, NTPC Green Energy, a unit of India's largest power generation firm NTPC, will have its 25 MW solar capacity come online from September 3.

This development, confirmed through an official filing, increases the NTPC group's total installed capacity to a formidable 83,366 MW, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to green energy solutions.

Operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, NTPC's latest expansion underscores its role as a key player in India's energy sector, particularly in the realm of sustainable power generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's New Push for Maratha Reservation: A Historic Step Forward

Maharashtra's New Push for Maratha Reservation: A Historic Step Forward

 India
2
Bribery Bust: Gurugram Traffic Officers Suspended

Bribery Bust: Gurugram Traffic Officers Suspended

 India
3
World Leaders on the Move: A Global Diary of Political Visits and Events

World Leaders on the Move: A Global Diary of Political Visits and Events

 Global
4
BRS Family Feud Unfolds: Telangana BJP Criticizes Soap Opera Politics

BRS Family Feud Unfolds: Telangana BJP Criticizes Soap Opera Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025