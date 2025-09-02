NTPC Green Energy Expands Solar Capacity to Power India's Future
NTPC Green Energy's 25 MW solar capacity will become operational on September 3, increasing NTPC's overall capacity to 83,366 MW. The COD for the new solar capacity was declared through an official filing. NTPC, under India's Ministry of Power, remains the country's largest power generation company.
In a strategic move to expand its renewable energy portfolio, NTPC Green Energy, a unit of India's largest power generation firm NTPC, will have its 25 MW solar capacity come online from September 3.
This development, confirmed through an official filing, increases the NTPC group's total installed capacity to a formidable 83,366 MW, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to green energy solutions.
Operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, NTPC's latest expansion underscores its role as a key player in India's energy sector, particularly in the realm of sustainable power generation.
