Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions
Black Rock Coffee Bar plans an IPO with an offering of 14,705,882 shares of Class A common stock. The anticipated price per share ranges from $16.00 to $18.00. Wellington Management has shown interest in investing up to $30 million in the IPO, according to a SEC filing.
02-09-2025
Black Rock Coffee Bar is gearing up for a significant IPO, proposing to offer 14,705,882 shares of Class A common stock.
The company has set the expected share price range between $16.00 and $18.00, as disclosed in recent SEC filings.
Further bolstering the IPO's prospects, Wellington Management has indicated a potential investment of up to $30 million in these shares, marking a strong vote of confidence from the financial sector.
