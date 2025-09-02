Left Menu

Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

Black Rock Coffee Bar plans an IPO with an offering of 14,705,882 shares of Class A common stock. The anticipated price per share ranges from $16.00 to $18.00. Wellington Management has shown interest in investing up to $30 million in the IPO, according to a SEC filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is gearing up for a significant IPO, proposing to offer 14,705,882 shares of Class A common stock.

The company has set the expected share price range between $16.00 and $18.00, as disclosed in recent SEC filings.

Further bolstering the IPO's prospects, Wellington Management has indicated a potential investment of up to $30 million in these shares, marking a strong vote of confidence from the financial sector.

