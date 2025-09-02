Left Menu

Telangana: Pioneering Life Insurance Awareness and Adoption

A study by IAC-Life, in partnership with IMRB Kantar, highlights Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, as a proactive market in life insurance awareness and financial planning. The research reveals a disciplined approach to investments and a desire for early retirement, prompting targeted campaigns to deepen insurance penetration and foster long-term wealth creation.

Updated: 02-09-2025 18:17 IST
A recent study conducted by the Insurance Awareness Committee (IAC-Life) alongside IMRB Kantar has identified Telangana, and specifically Hyderabad, as a dynamic and forward-thinking market in terms of life insurance awareness and financial aspirations. The data-driven study seeks to promote tailored strategies for enhancing insurance penetration in India.

The research emphasized Telangana's unique investment mindset, high awareness of life insurance, and disciplined financial planning as vital components of the Committee's ongoing Sabse Pehle Life Insurance 2.0 campaign. Mr. Venkatachalam, Co-Chairperson of IAC-Life, highlighted the state's commitment to financial planning and protection.

The study revealed that 94% of Telangana respondents plan ahead for unforeseen events, and 87% approach financial security optimistically. A significant number are keen to invest for the long term and aim for early retirement. The campaign aims to further financial literacy through educational outreach and community engagement.

